Royal Caribbean cruise productions come to life in North Miami studio

Right now, somewhere in the world, floating on some ocean, an audience is enjoying a great show on a Royal Caribbean cruise. When it comes to creating the spectacular shows, we found out all that work goes on in one place in our own backyard.

Entertainment dreams take flight inside the Royal Caribbean Entertainment Studios in North Miami.

Nick Weir, Senior Vice President of Entertainment: “Arguably the biggest production facility for live performances under one roof in the world.”

He’s not kidding.

This place is massive.

Nick Weir: “One-hundred-and-thirty-four-thousand square feet, 14 studios, 14 vocal studios, aerial studios.”

It’s no surprise the facility calls SoFlo home.

Nick Weir: “We’re in South Florida because we’re powered by Royal Caribbean. Miami is our home base, so it makes sense to be 10 minutes up the road.”

There are plenty of rooms for performers to work on their vocals…

Singers during rehearsal: “At the Copa, Copacabana.”

Get their moves down…

*Dancers rehearse*

Or practice the art of defying gravity.

Any show you see on any Royal Caribbean cruise starts here.

Nick Weir: “We’ve got 1,500 cast members around the world. All of them come here up to a maximum of about 400 at a time to train and rehearse.”

Everything’s done in-house.

Costumes are made here, they’re stored here, and so are thousands of pairs of shoes.

Trust us — they need everything.

Nick Weir: “We have 134 total productions. Six of them are Broadway shows. We’ve got aqua shows, we’ve got ice shows, and then we’ve got a really big number of full-on production shows, and everything comes out of this facility.”

In the end, all this quantity adds up to top-shelf quality.

Nick Weir: “It’s really something special because we’re working with people, technologies, ideas and dreams, and we’re mixing it all together and coming up with a great product.”

FOR MORE INFO

Royal Caribbean Entertainment Studios

3001 NE 145th St.

North Miami, FL 33181

917-325-2384

https://royalcaribbeanproductions.com/node/198

