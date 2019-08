MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rolling Stones held their concert at Hard Rock Stadium a day earlier than scheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

The band could be seen playing their songs at the Miami Gardens stadium, Friday.

The concert was moved up because of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm that is churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

