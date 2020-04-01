Rolling Loud postpones festival to 2021

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rolling Loud has announced that its 2020 festival will be postponed as COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States.

The hip-hop festival, originally set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in May, was rescheduled to Feb. 12-14, 2021 with the same lineup.

“As the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the May 8-10 dates,” the festival said in a statement.

New dates. All tickets remain valid. Refunds also available. Love y’all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/39uaKoLrhX — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 1, 2020

People who already purchased tickets were given two options: use it for the 2021 festival or receive a full refund.

Rolling Loud said details on how to get a refund will be emailed out by April 8.

Additionally, those on a layaway plan who missed a payment due to the uncertainty surrounding the festival will be given a grace period.

“We will get through this together,” the festival told fans. “Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon! If we all do our part to help suppress the virus, we’ll be moshing together again in no time.”

