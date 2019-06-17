Roll your own sushi for National Sushi Day at Mandrake Miami

If you’re a foodie, Tuesday is a really big day. It’s not free hash browns at Golden Corral. June 18 is National Sushi Day. One SoFlo restaurant is letting you roll in style with a sushi-rolling class.

Making sushi takes years of training and dedication.

Thanks to Mandrake on South Beach, you can skip all that.

Instead of waiting for your roll to arrive, you can make your own.

Sylvio Richardson, Mandrake Miami: “Tomorrow here at Mandrake, we’re gonna be celebrating National Sushi Day. We’re gonna offer a nice little sushi class here tomorrow with two complimentary hand rolls.”

After a complimentary glass of sake, it’s time for sushi 101.

Sylvio Richardson: “Today, we’re gonna be doing a couple of hand rolls. We’re gonna take the sushi rice and put it right in the middle of the seaweed. We’re gonna take our tuna, our avocado and some scallions. We’re gonna roll it, and here you go, our perfect spicy tuna hand roll.”

Even if your roll looks like a flat burrito, it’s OK. This class is all about having fun.

Sylvio Richardson: “I think we got two winners here.”

Customer 1: “What about mine?!”

Sylvio Richardson: “Yours is nice too!”

Customer 2: “It actually is a lot harder than it seems. I thought it was … every time I come have sushi here, it’s so perfectly rolled. Mine didn’t end up so perfect.”

Customer 1: “This one looks better. Let me show this one. Come over here.”

If you want to enjoy sushi made by an actual sushi chef, you can have that too.

Sylvio Richardson: “We’re also celebrating our new $39.99 menu, which comes with three courses.”

But with a little encouragement…

Sylvio Richardson: “You just fold it, and you roll it.”

These students are on a roll.

Sylvio Richardson: “Everyone is an artist from within themselves, so however you put it out it, you feel it looks pretty, that’s the way the presentation comes out, so it comes from within you.”

Of course, the best part about making sushi is eating it.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mandrake Miami

201 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8036

http://mandrakemiami.com/

