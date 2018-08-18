MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Road closures will go into effect near Hard Rock Stadium as Taylor Swift performs a concert in front of thousands of fans, Saturday night.

According to Miami Gardens officials, the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 191st Street will be shut down from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Officials urged drivers not going to the concert to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Saturday’s concert is part of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour, which is comprised of 53 performances. It began in Glendale, California on May 8 and is scheduled to finish in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 21.

The tour’s opening acts are Charli XCX and South Florida’s own Camila Cabello.

