I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 2022!

The New Year is right around the corner, and the SLS Hotel in South Beach wants to be your one-stop-shop for on Dec 31.

Ring in 2022 in style at the SLS.

Get the night started with dinner at either the Bazaar or Katsuya.

Both restaurants are doing special menus on New Year’s Eve.

And after your done eating, head on over the Hyde Beach Lounge to get your party on.

Chris Cordero: “We’re doing doors at 9 p.m. We’ll have an open bar going from 9 p.m. till the ball drops at midnight. We’re gonna have casino games, very similar to a casino royal type of Gatsby night but different, our own style at Hyde that we have.”

You heard him!

The Hyde beach party kicks off at 9.

Tickets start at $325.

So get ready to rock like it’s the roaring ’20s.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.