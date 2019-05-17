Reeves, Berry talk upping the action spectacle ante in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

Guns! Knives! Swords! And dogs!

“John Wick: Chapter 3” has it all — but most importantly, it has Keanu! I hung out with him to talk about the latest installment, and when the director calls “action,” he means it!

Keanu Reeves: “Are services still off limits to me?”

Ian McShane (as Winston): “What do you need?

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, and “Chapter 3” picks up right where “Chapter 2” left off.

Chris Van Vliet: “I didn’t think the action scenes could get better.”

Keanu Reeves: “Oh, really?”

Chris Van Vliet: “And somehow you did it.”

Keanu Reeves: “Oh, that’s kind. Thank you for that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Do you go into this going, ‘We need to raise the bar?'”

Keanu: “Umm, absolutely. As you keep going, there’s this kind of idea of, ‘What can you do more? How do you raise the bar?’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, we have to do that.”

Mark Dacascos (as Zero): “So far, you haven’t disappointed.”

If you haven’t seen these movies, John Wick is pretty much the most dangerous hit man you’ve ever seen, but in the last movie, he broke his organization’s cardinal rule, and he’s been excommunicated. He now has a $14 million bounty on his head and is on the run because it’s kill or be killed.

Keanu Reeves: “There’s a lot of action and, I think, there’s new kinds of action, some new wrinkles. which I think are a lot of fun.”

One of those new wrinkles comes in the form of an old friend, played by Halle Berry.

Halle Berry (as Sofia): “Nice suit.”

Keanu Reeves (as John Wick): “Good to see you, too.”

She doesn’t just use a gun. She also has two dogs who are by her side at all times to protect her.

Chris Van Vliet: “Halle, these dogs are actually responding to your commands. Can you talk about your training with them?”

Halle Berry: “I spent probably like four or five months training with these dogs. I almost became like a dog trainer with them. I put in the kind of time and hours where I could command them. They knew me, we had a relationship, and I think, when you see the film, it really pays off.”

Halle Berry: (as Sofia): “After this, we are less than even.”

What makes these movies stand out is the insane amount of training that the cast members go through to make things on screen look at authentic as possible.

Chris Van Vliet: “Everything we see John Wick doing on screen is like nonstop action. What does he do to wind down?”

Keanu Reeves: “I don’t know if John Wick has the time or the life right now to kick back and watch a game.” (laughs)

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” has pummeled its way into theaters across the country.

