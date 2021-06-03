Here’s a sign we’re getting back to normal: South Florida’s hosting a live, in-person concert. The Black Eyed Peas are hitting the stage in Miami. Deco’s own pea in a pod, Alex Miranda, has the story.

They’ve had smash hits around the world in three different decades. Rapper taboo is so excited to get back on stage Friday, he literally wouldn’t stop singing to me, and I loved every second of it.

So, they tell me you’ve been looking for a … full-capacity event? Well, listen up!

Taboo: “We have no idea what that energy is going to be like, ladies and gentlemen! The fact that we get to be back on stage performing, ‘Mamacita, Mamacita, que bonita, Mamacita.'”

Because the Black Eyed Peas are serving up a real-life, in-person concert in downtown Miami.

Taboo: “Send some guidance from above, ’cause people got me, got me questioning … you know the rest.”

Sure do! And this one…

Black Eyed Peas: “Can you feel the beat? I can feel the beat!”

The outdoor show at Bayfront Park this Friday will be their first since the pandemic.

Taboo: “We’ve been giddy. We’ve been anxious. We’ve been excited.”

Rapper Taboo is relieved there won’t be one Zoom meeting in sight.

Taboo: “The fact that we can have a live audience, after doing virtual? I mean, dude, the virtual thing got to us.”

It’ll also be the first time they get to perform all the hits from their platinum 2020 album “Translation.”

Black Eyed Peas: “Es mi vida loca, al garete, y no me importa.”

They’ll also perform this club banger with Jay Balvin which is, uh, pretty popular online, too.

Taboo: “It’s almost at a billion, one billion views on YouTube!”

With so many collaborations on the new record…

Alex Miranda: “Are we going to see a little surprise on that stage, one of your guys’ friends?”

Taboo: “I mean, there’s no guarantees, but also, like, keep it a mystery, so people are like, ‘Whoooa!'”

I took that as a “definitely,” but no matter what…

Taboo: “Whether it’s EDM, whether it’s soul, whether it’s R&B, whether it’s Latino rhythms, Afrobeat, you always have that hip-hop bravado on stage.”

A full house means 8,500 people. Tickets start at $60, and you have to wear a mask the entire time.

This will also be downtown Miami’s first full-capacity concert since the pandemic began.

FOR MORE INFO:

Black Eyed Peas at FPL Solar Amphitheater in Bayfront Park

