Rapper Drake spotted at Miami Beach supermarket

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Drake was spotted in Miami Beach, Tuesday, on the second day of his visit to South Florida.

The rapper was seen at Sabor Tropical Supermarket, where he bought a mango juice.

“It’s the first time somebody like Drake comes in the store,” said store manager Jose Hernandez. “So that’s really important or good for us, and all the customers getting crazy.”

Drake also paid for everyone’s groceries. “I don’t know, 40, 50 [people],” Hernandez estimated.

Employees recorded the rapper’s act of kindness on their cellphones.

Even Miami Beach Police stopped by to get a picture.

Dozens of people lined up outside, hoping to get a glimpse of the hip-hop star as he left the supermarket.

The City of Miami Beach tweeted about the star sighting.

We just popped into the market for a snack & look who we ran into! Good seeing you @Drake 🙏🏽🌴 pic.twitter.com/PIC2yfLvAZ — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) February 6, 2018

Drake also sparked a frenzy by popping up at Miami Senior High School, Monday, to shoot a music video and make a donation.

Students sang in the background as a drone caught the action.

He then headed over to the University of Miami, where he surprised student Destiny James with a $50,000 scholarship.

“Drake just gave me $50,000!” James said in a Facebook video.

According to her Facebook profile, James is studying biology on a pre-dentistry track.

“He was just very encouraging,” she said. “Like he just kept saying, ‘I’m so proud, I’m so proud of you. You deserve it, you deserve it.”

