Rapper arrested after allegedly attacking 2 tourists outside Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a rapper after allegedly attacking two tourists outside a Miami Beach hotel, leaving them with cuts and bruises.

The fight happened outside of the Betsy Hotel, along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive, at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police arrested New Orleans rapper Jay Jones, whose real name is Ronald Jones, Tuesday.

Tyree Jenkins, who was in town for the Rolling Loud Music Festival, said he and his friends stayed a few extra days after the festival’s conclusion.

“It looked like a murder scene,” Jenkins said. “That’s how much blood there was.”

Jenkins was covered in bumps, cuts and bruises, and his friend left South Florida with stitches.

On Tuesday morning, the two friends took a seat in front of the hotel to wait for an Uber.

That’s when Jenkins said three men started causing trouble.

“They were calling me a [expletive],” Jenkins said. “They were saying, ‘You are gay. You don’t want this.’ Out of nowhere, one of the guys hits me.”

Jenkins said the confrontation did not stop there.

“The two friends that were with him, they all came over and started jumping me,” Jenkins said. “I turn around, and I see my best friend, and she gets hit in the face by one of the guys. She hits one of the column out in front of the hotel, and then she hits the ground.”

A picture taken moments after the fight shows Jenkins’ friend bleeding onto the hotel floor.

Hours after the fight, with the help of surveillance video, police would arrest the 27-year-old Jones.

However, Jones is not the only rapper leaving with a South Florida rap sheet.

Markeyvius Cathey, otherwise known as Key Glock, was arrested along with four others Monday after police said they found four guns, stacks of cash, alcohol and drugs inside an SUV during a routine traffic stop.

All of these incidents on top of the Miami Beach murder of Chicago rapper Hellabandz on Saturday. No one has been arrested for his killing.

Jones faces charges of aggravated battery.

