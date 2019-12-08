Rapper and singer Juice Wrld is dead at 21

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: Juice WRLD performs on Which Stage during the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival )

(CNN) — Rapper and singer Juice Wrld has died in Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

Juice, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, turned 21 on December 2.

Chicago police could only confirm a 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway Airport and later died at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy hasn’t been performed and no cause of death has been determined, Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said.

Juice was signed to Interscope Records in March 2018 after scoring hits on SoundCloud with “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same,” according to Billboard magazine, which profiled the artist in March.

SoundCloud says Juice was the most streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform in 2018 and “Lucid Dreams” notched the most plays of any song last year.

Juice Wrld was named Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

