R. Kelly judge to proceed to trial despite new cases

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge overseeing singer R. Kelly’s sexual-abuse case says he’ll proceed toward a trial despite three new cases being brought against Kelly.

Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood noted Thursday at a status hearing that a federal case in Chicago, one in New York and a Minnesota case have all been brought since July. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

Flood asked attorneys if there’s agreement about which of the four cases should proceed first. When a prosecutor said that hadn’t been decided, Flood said he’d proceed for now as if no other cases existed.

The multiple cases complicate moving Kelly from a downtown Chicago jail to different hearings. A defense lawyer said Kelly didn’t appear Thursday because of transportation issues.

Flood said he wanted Kelly at his next status hearing, on Sept. 17.

