Quarterdeck goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with drinks, bralettes

Think pink — a popular South Florida restaurant sure is. They’re all in for breast cancer awareness month with good food and drinks for a great cause.

Finally, there’s a selfless reason to indulge in libations.

Michelle Flanigan, Quarterdeck: “For the month of October, Quarterdeck is going pink. That means we’re doing everything we can to support breast cancer awareness month.”

All five Quarterdeck restaurants are thinking pink this month, so we stopped by the Dania Beach location with the gorgeous view.

First, tell us about the drinks.

Michelle Flanigan: “We’ve picked out five different rosé wines that all range in different color and variety of tastes.”

Enjoy just one or treat yourself to a wine flight.

There’s also frosé, and four different pink-themed cocktails including the Ta-ta-tini.

Michelle Flanigan: “The Ta-ta-tini is my favorite because of the cause and the name. It’s just our version of a cosmopolitan.”

And here’s the best part…

Michelle Flanigan: “Twenty-five percent of the sales for these items will be donated to a charity, and it’s Pink Angels Memorial Foundation, and that’s out of Hollywood Memorial Hospital.”

Cindy Mahoney, customer: “Oh, my gosh, it’s amazing. It’s refreshing, and I love that it’s for a good cause.”

You’ll need sustenance to go with all the drinks.

Quarterdeck’s got that covered with special offerings.

Michelle Flanigan: “There are two food options: One is the pink lobster ravioli with a vodka sauce. The other one is a specialty roll from our sushi side, and it’s called the Pink Lady.”

Filled with shrimp tempura, salmon and tuna, it’s wrapped in pink soy paper and topped with pink fish roe; a perfect dish for an important cause.

Michelle Flanigan: “We wanted to do something special as a family and as a Quarterdeck staff that we can raise awareness and give tribute to those fighting breast cancer.”

The Dania Beach Quarterdeck is also hosting a lingerie pop-up from Madalynne Intimates on Thursday. You can get a free bralette when you order a Ta-ta-tini.

FOR MORE INFO:

Quarterdeck Seafood Bar and Grill

300 N Beach Rd.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

(954) 929-1400

https://quarterdeckrestaurants.com/hot/bca-month

