Pulled Brisket Tacos/ El Taco Loco, Miami

The Chef: Amid Hernandez

The Restaurant: El Taco Loco, Miami

The Dish: Pulled Brisket Tacos

Ingredients:

Flour tortillas

Chimichurri sauce (parsley, chopped cilantro, diced red onion, red pepper, olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper)

White cabbage, thinly sliced

Pico de gallo salsa (diced, fresh tomatoes, red onion, fresh cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper)

Brisket

Cilantro

Spice blend for brisket: garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper, paprika, chili powder, cayenne pepper

Method of Preparation:

Season brisket with spice blend and cook for four hours until tender.

Warm tortillas in oven.

Spread chimichurri on tortillas, place white cabbage on spread, then add pulled brisket. Top with pico de gallo and garnish with cilantro.

Serves:

2-3 tacos per person.

