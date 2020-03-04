Prima Pasta going back in time with anniversary pricing

The ’90s were known for Beanie Babies and Grunge, and most people owned a beeper. It was also the decade when Prima Pasta on Miami Beach opened. For the next few months, they’re celebrating being a SoFlo staple by going back in time.

Prima Pasta has been serving up amazing Italian food for nearly three decades.

Gerry Cea, Prima Pasta: “Prima Pasta is a family Italian restaurant. We specialize in homemade food. We have been here since 1993.”

In honor of filling bellies in Miami Beach for that long, the restaurant wants to thank their loyal customers by going back in time.

No, this doesn’t involve Doc Brown and his DeLorean.

Gerry Cea: “We are going back in time, and we have special prices for a few items.”

From now until June, one hour before they close, Prima is rolling back the prices on some of their most popular dishes.

Gerry Cea: “We have the fried calamari, the eggplant Parmesan, the meatballs with ricotta and the famous fiocchi pasta.”

The anniversary pricing is $12.95 each.

Gerry Cea: “With inflation, you are saving around $10.”

They aren’t skimping on the flavors or the size of your meal, and it wouldn’t be Prima Pasta without a signature pasta special.

Gerry Cea: “Fiocchi is a great pasta stuffed with cheese and a little pear, but the magic is in the sauce, which is cream truffle and toasted prosciutto.”

Get your drink on with anniversary specials an hour before they close as well.

Gerry Cea: “We also have the pitcher of sangria and my favorite malbec.”

But instead of roll back pricing, they went with a special date.

Gerry Cea: “We opened on Oct. 26, so the prices are $10.26. Normally, the pitcher of sangria costs $36.”

Since you can’t really go back in time, just think of this as an economical way to time travel.

Jessica Anderson, customer: “Their anniversary pricing from the ’90s, the value is amazing. I love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cafe Prima Pasta

414 71st St.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-867-0106

http://cafeprimapasta.com/

