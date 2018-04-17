Post Weinstein, film festivals aim for gender parity

NEW YORK (AP) — Just as Harvey Weinstein did at the Oscars, the disgraced movie mogul lorded over the festival world, which provided the glitzy, champagne-flowing setting for many of his alleged crimes. And in the aftermath of Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandals, film festivals have done some soul searching.

Codes of conduct have been rewritten, selection processes have been re-examined and, in many cases, gender equality efforts have been redoubled.

When the curtain goes up on the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, the festival will boast more female filmmakers than ever before. After last year accounting for a third of the slate, films directed by women make up 46 percent at this year’s festival.

That includes the festival’s opener — Lisa Dapolito’s “Love Gilda” — and its closing screening of the first episode of Liz Garbus’ Showtime documentary series “The Fourth Estate.”

