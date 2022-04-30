WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing several cellphones at a music festival in West Palm Beach.

According to investigators, Jose de la Caridad Garcia swiped more than $3,000 worth of phones from attendees at SunFest, Friday night.

The 27-year-old is being charged with grand theft.

The stolen phones have since been returned to their owners.

