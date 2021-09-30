(WSVN) - A little pepper can go a long way and it helps create the perfect sear for your steaks! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Greg McGowan

The Restaurant: Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Peppercorn Crusted Wagyu Sirloin

Ingredients:

1 pc Wagyu Sirloin – You can use a 7 oz filet as a substitute

1 tbsp Chopped Rosemary

½ tbsp Chopped Thyme

1 tsp mixed cracked peppercorns

1tsp sea salt

Roasted Potatoes and Vegetables:

4pc Fingerling potatoes cut in half and blanched

3 pc baby carrots peeled and blanched

4 pc asparagus

3 florets of cauliflower

½ tbsp Chopped Rosemary

½ tbsp Chopped Thyme

1 tbsp Parsley

¼ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp chopped fresh garlic

2 dash of red chili flakes

Red Wine Demi-Glaze:

2 carrots

1 onion

3 ribs celery

2 tbsp Tomato Paste

1 Cup red Wine

¼ cup sugar

2 spring rosemary

3 spring thyme

3 bay leafs

4 peppercorns

1 qt beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cloves of garlics

2 dash worcestershire sauce

Method of Preparation:

For the Steak:

Season the steak with the salt and peppercorn mixture first then season with the chopped herbs. Marinate for at least 1 hour in the fridge. Can be done the day before to achieve the best results.

Once the steak is marinated heat a cast-iron pan on high add 1 tsp of vegetable oil and sear on high for 3 minutes per side. Then place in oven at 400 degrees for 5 minutes with the vegetables. When you pull the steak out of the oven let it rest for 5 addition minutes before you slice it.

For the Potatoes and Vegetables:

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cut potatoes in half and place in boiling water for 3 minutes. Pull them out and place in ice water. Place your carrots in the boiling water for 2 minutes and shock into the same ice water.

Once you have the carrots and potatoes blanched, put your vegetables and potatoes in a bowl and lightly dress with oil, herbs and salt and pepper to taste. Place vegetables on a sheet pan and roast 400 degrees for 5 minutes.

For the Sauce:

Rough chop carrots, onions and celery. Next, heat up a sauce pan on medium heat. Place the carrots, onions, and celery in the pot and caramelize them; this will take about 10 minutes. Add the sugar and mix well. Let it start to caramelize – this will happen quick so have your wine ready. Add the wine and reduce by 2/3. Next add herbs, tomato paste, garlic and beef stock and reduce by 2/3. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To Plate:

Arrange vegetables and potatoes on plate, then sliced steak. Drizzle demi-glaze over steak.

Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar

(located at Hyatt Centric Las Olas)

100 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 353-1234

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-centric-las-olas-fort-lauderdale/fllct/dining

