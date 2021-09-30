(WSVN) - A little pepper can go a long way and it helps create the perfect sear for your steaks! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Greg McGowan
The Restaurant: Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Peppercorn Crusted Wagyu Sirloin
Ingredients:
1 pc Wagyu Sirloin – You can use a 7 oz filet as a substitute
1 tbsp Chopped Rosemary
½ tbsp Chopped Thyme
1 tsp mixed cracked peppercorns
1tsp sea salt
Roasted Potatoes and Vegetables:
4pc Fingerling potatoes cut in half and blanched
3 pc baby carrots peeled and blanched
4 pc asparagus
3 florets of cauliflower
½ tbsp Chopped Rosemary
½ tbsp Chopped Thyme
1 tbsp Parsley
¼ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp chopped fresh garlic
2 dash of red chili flakes
Red Wine Demi-Glaze:
2 carrots
1 onion
3 ribs celery
2 tbsp Tomato Paste
1 Cup red Wine
¼ cup sugar
2 spring rosemary
3 spring thyme
3 bay leafs
4 peppercorns
1 qt beef stock
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cloves of garlics
2 dash worcestershire sauce
Method of Preparation:
For the Steak:
Season the steak with the salt and peppercorn mixture first then season with the chopped herbs. Marinate for at least 1 hour in the fridge. Can be done the day before to achieve the best results.
Once the steak is marinated heat a cast-iron pan on high add 1 tsp of vegetable oil and sear on high for 3 minutes per side. Then place in oven at 400 degrees for 5 minutes with the vegetables. When you pull the steak out of the oven let it rest for 5 addition minutes before you slice it.
For the Potatoes and Vegetables:
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cut potatoes in half and place in boiling water for 3 minutes. Pull them out and place in ice water. Place your carrots in the boiling water for 2 minutes and shock into the same ice water.
Once you have the carrots and potatoes blanched, put your vegetables and potatoes in a bowl and lightly dress with oil, herbs and salt and pepper to taste. Place vegetables on a sheet pan and roast 400 degrees for 5 minutes.
For the Sauce:
Rough chop carrots, onions and celery. Next, heat up a sauce pan on medium heat. Place the carrots, onions, and celery in the pot and caramelize them; this will take about 10 minutes. Add the sugar and mix well. Let it start to caramelize – this will happen quick so have your wine ready. Add the wine and reduce by 2/3. Next add herbs, tomato paste, garlic and beef stock and reduce by 2/3. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
To Plate:
Arrange vegetables and potatoes on plate, then sliced steak. Drizzle demi-glaze over steak.
Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar
(located at Hyatt Centric Las Olas)
100 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 353-1234
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-centric-las-olas-fort-lauderdale/fllct/dining
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.