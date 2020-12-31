Peel Soft Serve uses rescued fruit to make vegan soft serve ice cream

2021 is just four hours and 10 or so minutes away, and you know what that means: new year’s resolutions! And if you’re looking to eat healthier but still have a sweet tooth, Deco’s got a treat that will drive you bananas.

When it comes to ice cream, Peel Soft Serve in downtown Miami is sure to make you go bananas.

Valeria Alvarez, Peel Soft Serve: “Peel is a vegan soft serve company where we only use two ingredients for our product: bananas and coconut milk, so there’s no added sugar.”

Talk about “a-peel-ing!”

This ice cream is made using rescued fruit, so it doesn’t just taste good, it’s good for the environment.

Valeria Alvarez: “We only use bananas that would otherwise go to waste. They just happen to have a little bit more blemish or a little bit more brown than regular bananas, but they’re perfectly edible.”

Peel’s signature base flavor is the oh-na-na, and it’s made by tossing bananas and coconut milk in the blender, then letting the ice cream machine do its job.

Valeria Alvarez: “Bananas are probably the best consistency for a natural soft serve.”

You can get the soft serve in a cup or served in a papaya bowl, and there are tons of toppings to add on for an extra sweet treat.

Valeria Alvarez: “We have a house granola. We also top it with coconut flakes. We have pineapple. We also use a local honey.”

Who needs a banana split when you can have a fruit bowl?

Paloma Correa, customer: “It’s was so good. It’s honestly really fresh. It’s light. It’s not too sweet, and it’s just like a delicious little treat.”

Peel always has at least two flavors on board that pair with the oh-na-na, like dragon fruit swirl, charcoal swirl, coffee swirl and the spirulina swirl.

Valeria Alvarez: “Spirulina actually has great health benefits. It has good antioxidants. It has some protein in it.”

Kelly Montoya, customer: “It’s nice and refreshing, cold, and it’s not too much, so it’s perfect to satisfy a craving.”

And because the soft serve is only made with natural ingredients, it’s totally resolution friendly and perfect for the start of the new year.

Valeria Alvarez: “If you love bananas, if you like to eat healthy and if you like soft serve, then Peel’s the perfect treat.”

You can find the Peel food truck in the parking lot of Elev8tion Fitness every weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Peel Soft Serve

Elev8tion Fitness

1625 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

305-570-3559

www.peelsoftserve.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.