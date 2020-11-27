Pecan Pie/ Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Miami

(WSVN) - Well, you’ve got the turkey hopefully, but don’t forget about dessert for Thanksgiving dinner. If you still need one, we have an easy to make holiday classic. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Derek Kaplan
The Restaurant: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Miami
The Dish: Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 Refrigerated Pie Dough
2 tbsp Unsalted Butter
8 oz Light Karo Syrup
3 Eggs
1/3 cup White Granulated Sugar
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1½ cup Coarsely Chopped Pecans

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Roll out pie dough (dust with flour if necessary), place into a pie pan and pinch edges to desired shape.
  • Using a fork, poke holes into the raw pie dough.
  • Using pie weights or a household alternative, blind bake pie dough for 10-12 minutes.
  • While pie dough is baking, place butter, white sugar, brown sugar and salt in a saucepan and heat on medium until sugar is broken down, about 5 minutes – be sure to not to over-caramelize. Allow to cool off.
  • In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together Karo syrup, vanilla extract and eggs. Add cooled sugar mixture and whisk together.
  • Fold in pecans to mixture.
  • Remove pie from oven and place mixture in the center. Place pie on a baking sheet to avoid spillage.
  • Bake pie for 45-50 mins or until center seems thickened and firm.

To Plate:

  • Allow to cool for at least an hour on a wire rack.
  • Slice and serve.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

Coconut Grove
3435 Main Highway
Miami, FL 33133
786-502-2396

Wynwood
2818 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
786-703-3623
www.firemandereks.com

