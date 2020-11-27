Pecan Pie/ Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Miami

(WSVN) - Well, you’ve got the turkey hopefully, but don’t forget about dessert for Thanksgiving dinner. If you still need one, we have an easy to make holiday classic. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Derek Kaplan

The Restaurant: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Miami

The Dish: Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 Refrigerated Pie Dough

2 tbsp Unsalted Butter

8 oz Light Karo Syrup

3 Eggs

1/3 cup White Granulated Sugar

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1½ cup Coarsely Chopped Pecans

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Roll out pie dough (dust with flour if necessary), place into a pie pan and pinch edges to desired shape.

Using a fork, poke holes into the raw pie dough.

Using pie weights or a household alternative, blind bake pie dough for 10-12 minutes.

While pie dough is baking, place butter, white sugar, brown sugar and salt in a saucepan and heat on medium until sugar is broken down, about 5 minutes – be sure to not to over-caramelize. Allow to cool off.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together Karo syrup, vanilla extract and eggs. Add cooled sugar mixture and whisk together.

Fold in pecans to mixture.

Remove pie from oven and place mixture in the center. Place pie on a baking sheet to avoid spillage.

Bake pie for 45-50 mins or until center seems thickened and firm.

To Plate:

Allow to cool for at least an hour on a wire rack.

Slice and serve.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

Coconut Grove

3435 Main Highway

Miami, FL 33133

786-502-2396

Wynwood

2818 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-703-3623

www.firemandereks.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.