The Pérez Art Museum Miami is getting a brand-new art display, and it’s calling your name.

The museum opened the “Love Is Calling” installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The immersive experience will have guests walking through her colorful infinity mirror room.

Jennifer Inacio: “It has these tentacles that both come from the bottom and the top, which is amazing because once you’re seeing the reflection, you really get lost in this world of tentacle like forms.”

Guests will enjoy the ever-changing colors of the tentacles as they pass through and also listen to Kusama recite one of her poems in Japanese.

