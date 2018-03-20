‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood tell Deco about impersonating each other

Don’t you hate it when you’re going along, minding your own business, and aliens come and attack earth for a second time?! That’s what’s happening to the stars of “Pacific Rim Uprising.” Deco’s Chris Van Vliet spoke with the stars about Pacific specifics.

It’s especially annoying when they aren’t just normal aliens, but Guillermo del Toro sea monster aliens. The Oscar-winning director handed the reigns over for the sequel, which has a whole new cast, except for the monsters — they’re mostly the same. I went to L.A. and sat on the actual set for these interviews.

John Boyega (as Jake Pentecost): “This is our time, this is our chance to make a difference.”

The story here in “Pacific Rim Uprising” takes place 10 years after the first movie with a new director and almost a completely new cast, including John Boyega and Scott Eastwood.

Scott Eastwood: “It takes the world that Guillermo del Toro created, but it’s got its own storyline from A to Z, and you don’t have to necessarily have watched the first one.”

So to catch you up, there are these huge alien sea monsters called Kaiju that are trying to destroy the world. The only way to fight them is by creating massive robots called “Jagers” that are piloted by humans.

Chris Van Vliet: “In the scenes where you are with the Kaiju, what are you actually looking at or told to look at in those scenes?”

John Boyega: “A guy in a T-shirt and shorts with a stick running around. ‘Roar!'”

Being in this movie is incredibly physical because every move or punch that the Jager does starts with the pilot doing the same thing.

Chris Van Vliet: “Walk me through what happens before you step on set for those scenes.”

Scott Eastwood: “Brownies, ice cream…”

Chris Van Vliet: “Pizza?”

Scott Eastwood: “Pizza, yeah, a lot of that.”

He’s joking, right? What he’s not joking about is how close he and John got during filming. So close, in fact, that John does an impression of Scott in the film!

Chris Van Vliet: “When you were doing your impression of Scott, did you run it by him? There was a little bit of Clint in there. I liked that.”

John Boyega: “A little bit of that Clint thing going on. So I just did the Scott Eastwood chin, and then the squint. You gotta visualize it. It’s always in that corner. It can’t be anywhere else.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So it’s over here?”

John Boyega: “No, no, no.”

(Chris does impression)

John Boyega: “Very good. You gotta put the squint in there — it’s like the cherry on the cake.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Squint like Clint, right?”

John Boyega: “Yeah. Can you see anything right now?”

Chris Van Vliet: “I can’t see anything!”

But now, it’s time for Scott to get some payback.

Chris Van Vliet: “Do you think you could do a John Boyega impression?”

Scott Eastwood: “Alright, listen mate. I’m in London, mate. It’s not what we do, it’s not what we do. We don’t do impressions.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That was pretty good. Very nice!”

And you can see “Pacific Rim Uprising” just about anytime or place you want for free!

Deco is giving away tickets to see it at any AMC theater Monday through Thursday. Email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

Now, nothing is confirmed, but when the first movie came out in 2013, Guillermo del Toro said it was going to be a trilogy — so that means there may be a third “Pacific Rim” coming soon. More alien monsters!

