I’m not a big gambler, but when I do, I hope no one dies in the process. Well then, maybe the new thriller “The Card Counter” isn’t for you, Lynn. Oscar Issac and Tiffany Haddish are out to win the World Series of Poker and deal out a little revenge. That’s what you call multitasking.

Play your cards carefully.

In “The Card Counter,” Oscar Issac is William Tell, a gambler and former serviceman who’s haunted by the crimes of his past.

Oscar Isaac: “The legal ramifications for what he’s done, it’s not enough for him. He doesn’t feel like he’s been punished enough.”

But when Cirk, played by Tye Sheridan, approaches him…

Tye Sheridan: “I think he’s a character who carries a lot of anger, more anger than any character I’ve played before.”

William sees a chance to redeem himself, by helping the boy who’s seeking revenge on a mutual enemy.

They gain backing from Tiffany Haddish’s La Linda, a mysterious gambling financier.

Tiffany Haddish: “She’s kinda like a pimp, but she got a lot of charisma, though. She’s really sweet. She’s nice, but at the same time, she’s about her business.”

And Tye says the best poker face in the cast…

Tye Sheridan: “Maybe Tiffany Haddish.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah? You think she’d be able to deliver a lie most successfully?”

Tye Sheridan: “She’s hilarious. She’s always cracking jokes. Sometimes, you don’t know if she’s joking or not. So she’s got that thing going on.”

Tiffany Haddish: “I agree with Tye because, you know, I ask him some questions, and he be looking confused as hell, and then, he try to answer like all sophisticated, but he’s definitely scared and uncomfortable.”

But, you gotta watch out for Oscar.

Tiffany Haddish: “He could be laughing his ass off on the inside, and you could never know until he can’t hold it anymore.”

Sparks fly between William and La Linda in the romantic thriller, but it was all love on set too.

Tiffany Haddish: “He’s funny, he’s super cool. He’s very smart.”

Oscar Isaac: “She is what I imagine Jesus was.”

Well, that’s an endorsement!

Oscar Isaac: “Because of the amount of life that she sheds and gives to everybody.”

So, don’t bet against Tiffany.

Alex Miranda: “Uno, Go Fish or Cards Against Humanity?”

Tiffany Haddish: “Uno. I’m good at Uno, but I [expletive] yo ass up with some Cards Against Humanity.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.