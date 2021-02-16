Oscar De La Hoya’s stripes revealed as Zebra on ‘The Masked Dancer’

“The Masked Dancer” is heating up its moves.

That’s because the Zebra was sent back to the wild.

In case you missed it, get ready to rumble with this punchy review.

If “The Masked Dancer” hasn’t shimmied its way into your heart yet, or would that be hips, what are you waiting for?

The costume/dance extravaganza is pulling out all the stops as the top contestants twist, strut, whip & flip their stuff to win “The Diamond Mask.”

Fossi, Fossi, Fossi… Martha Graham, Madonna, Paula Abdul, Abdul! I digress.

Last week, the final four put on a great show! But it was the Zebra whose stripes were put to the test.

There was no hoofin’ around it, the Zebra was unmasked [to reveal]… 11-time world boxing champ, Oscar De La Hoya.

Oscar De La Hoya: “I swear, I have two left feet. When I put on the mask for the first time, my smile was like from ear to ear. I couldn’t stop laughing because I was having so much fun.”

Oscar says, competing on “The Masked Dancer” has motivated him to get back in the ring.

And he’s no spring chicken, I mean, spring zebra.

Oscar De La Hoya: “I’m actually thinking of maybe lacing up the gloves. I’ve officially been inspired, especially from Mike Tyson, who laced up the gloves a few weeks ago. He looked great. He said he felt great.”

Until then, Oscar’s just enjoying the new pep in his step.

Oscar De La Hoya: “Just the fact that I was able to train my body to go through this process of dancing. I went back to the gym. I started doing yoga. I feel so good, so why not? Why not go back to my element and do it one more time?”

Don’t miss Tulip, Sloth and Cotton Candy as they go toe-to-toe Wednesday on “The Masked Dancer” at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.