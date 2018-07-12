Ocean Drive takes 7News behind swimwear photoshoot

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s one of the biggest Ocean Drive issues of the year. 7News is taking you behind-the-scenes of a sexy photoshoot for the magazine, and it’s “swimming in style.”

Ocean Drive Magazine is ready to make a splash…

Gary James, photographer: “We have a amazing models, we have a great team here today and everything is going well.”

That’s what it takes to put together any photoshoot, let alone the magazine’s Swim Week insert.

Patricia Tortolani, editor-in-chief of Ocean Drive: “Miami is all about sun, sexy and fun, and nothing really defines that more than swim wear.”

That’s for sure!

The magazine invited 7News to the Jade Signature in Sunny Isles for a behind-the-scenes look of their fashion shoot, which is featured in the July issue.

The magazine’s July covergirl is Heidi Klum!

Patricia Tortolani: “In this issue, you can expect supermodels, you can expect local models, you can expect the best of swim of this season.”

The insert basically serves as a guide for all things swim.

Patricia Tortolani: “Swim has become a huge trend in the fashion industry. It’s not just about a bikini. It’s really about how you’re accessorizing to go to the beach.”

And if you couldn’t guess the trend by the cover shot, here’s what you need to remember when it comes to making a splash in the style department.

Hayley Denman, Ocean Drive stylist: “Big glam, big ’80s, but modern ’80s”

Alex de Armas: “Modern ’80s what does that mean?”

Hayley Denman: “So we’re talking about Versace, so we’ve got the Versace and the chain.”

But we’re not just talking about bathing suits.

Alex de Armas: “Of course the best part about dressing up? The accessories! And this year, we’re talking about gold and pearls. It makes it so much more fun. If you just see swim without accessories, it’s not fun.”

So how do they make it all come together?

Alex de Armas: “We identify the biggest trends in swim, and then from there we put our own Ocean Drive spin on it. So everything becomes a little sexier, a little cooler and it just defines how women wanna look right now.”

And of course, they’re all looks you’ll find in the Magic City for Swim Week.

Alex de Armas: “A lot of the trends we are seeing on the runways in Milan and Paris, you’ll see kind of reflected on the runways here in Miami for Swim Week.”

The Ocean Drive Swim Week issue is out now.

