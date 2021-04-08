Ocean Drive Magazine features Deco’s Alex Miranda in April men’s issue

The Magic City happens to have plenty of men with the magic touch, or is it the Midas touch? Whatever it is, Ocean Drive Magazine is putting a few of those fellas in the spotlight, including our very own Zoolander supermodel, Alex Miranda.

Ocean Drive Magazine brought back their men’s issue this April.

These eight guys, they say, stand for everything the Magic City is about.

There are some big names are on the list, and then, there’s me.

Eight men in Miami have the magic touch this month.

Paige Mastrandrea, Ocean Drive Magazine: “They have to be pushing the norm. They have to be doing something special and making noise in their own way, and doing something to enhance the city.”

Says Ocean Drive Magazine! The April issue profiles Magic City men who embody everything the 305 — and 786 — is about, with Heat star Jimmy Butler styling on the cover!

Paige Mastrandrea: “He’s contributing so much in the sports industry and giving us a team to root on.”

The mag chose one man from eight industries.

Paige Mastrandrea: “We have someone in tech, someone in art, someone in broadcast journalism, finance.”

Major Francis Suarez for government, and fashion goes to Tommy Hilfiger.

Paige Mastrandrea: “Him and his wife, Dee, have always spent a lot of time in Miami, but most recently, they just moved here full time.”

Here they are touring AD through their Golden Beach house in 2015, but for broadcast journalism, they picked me?!

Paige Mastrandrea: “You bring personality. You bring style. You bring flare.”

Ok, “style” is being generous! (Remember these shoes?) but, go on…

Paige Mastrandrea: “And you’re making people smile in the city every day.”

Aww!!! What an honor.

Alex Miranda: “We don’t take ourselves seriously at all, and it’s always been fun.”

We did an interview and photo shoot! My approach: This scene from “The Devil Wears Prada.

Clip: “The piece is called urban jungle, right? Yes, the modern woman unleashes the animal within to take on the big city. Arrr!”

But, photographer Nick Garcia had something else in mind.

Alex Miranda: “I always feel awkward when I’m taking pictures, so Nick, what do you think?”

Nick Garcia: “Stretch out, be tall, be powerful. Keep the natural element. Cheat toward the camera.”

The men’s issue is in stores on online now, and as far as my final photo…

Paige Mastrandrea: “Honestly, 11 out of 10. Like, I need to take a page from your book. You should be on ‘America’s Next Top Model.'”

You can pick up your men’s issue of Ocean Drive Magazine with lil’ old me on page 96 in stores now.

The digital edition is also on their website.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.