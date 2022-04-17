If you’re a dessert lover, you’ll want to see what’s next. Something sweet is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 packages graham crackers

2 8 oz. packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method of Preparation:

Crush graham crackers until they are crumbs. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until it’s soft and smooth.

Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl when necessary.

Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla. Mix well.

Using separate little serving dishes, pour in about half the cream cheese mix, then a few tablespoons of graham cracker crumbs.

Add more cream cheese mix to fill the dish. Then, top with more graham cracker crumbs (you can also garnish with a whole piece of graham cracker and a fresh strawberry or other fresh fruit, if you like).

Enjoy!

