Ingredients:
2 packages graham crackers
2 8 oz. packages cream cheese, room temperature
1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Method of Preparation:
- Crush graham crackers until they are crumbs. Set aside.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until it’s soft and smooth.
- Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl when necessary.
- Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla. Mix well.
- Using separate little serving dishes, pour in about half the cream cheese mix, then a few tablespoons of graham cracker crumbs.
- Add more cream cheese mix to fill the dish. Then, top with more graham cracker crumbs (you can also garnish with a whole piece of graham cracker and a fresh strawberry or other fresh fruit, if you like).
Enjoy!
