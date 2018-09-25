‘Night School’ crew discuss odd jobs they had before making it in Hollywood

They say learning never ends. But for some, it never really got started! Some more mature students, including Kevin Hart, are headed back to class in “Night School.” Deco’s dean of education, Chris Van Vliet hung out with the class of 2018.

Kevin Hart goes back to school in the new comedy “Night School.” It’s fitting because Kevin is about the same height as a high school student. I’m kidding — but actually he is.

Kevin Hart (as Teddy Walker): “Can’t you get me a job?”

Ben Schwartz (as Teddy’s friend): “I wish I could. My boss won’t let me hire a dropout.”

In “Night School,” Kevin Hart needs to go back to school to get his GED so he can advance his career, but his night school teacher, played by Tiffany Haddish isn’t making it easy for him.

Tiffany Haddish (as Carrie): “You either pass the midterm or you’re out of my class.”

Kevin Hart (as Teddy Walker): “We’re going to have to steal the test.”

And if he doesn’t graduate, he’ll be stuck twirling restaurant signs on the curb.

Kevin Hart (as Teddy Walker): “Honk once if you love chicken, honk twice if you love the Lord.”

Since the movie is called “Night School,” I caught up with Kevin Hart and super producer Will Packer at an actual school in Chicago.

Chris Van Vliet: “So we see in the film that Kevin, your character has some interesting jobs along the way. What kind of jobs did you guys have before getting into this business?”

Will Packer: “I delivered newspapers, door-to-door out of the back of a Honda Civic. I delivered newspapers while I was waiting for my movie career to take off.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What was yours?”

Kevin Hart: “I was a certified lifeguard. A little boy almost drowned on me, didn’t he? On my watch, right in front of me. I thought he was playing. At this pool, these kids play a lot.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You’re supposed to guard their life.”

Kevin Hart: “Yeah, that’s why it was my last day.”

The whole premise of the movie is that Kevin is a great salesman, but a terrible student — and it takes a great teacher to help him.

Chris Van Vliet: “We see how much Tiffany’s character helps your character in the film because she believes in you. For you guys, who really believed in you to help you get to the level you’re at right now?”

Kevin Hart (to Will): “You better say the answer.”

Will Packer: “I believed in Kevin. I believed it. I believed in Kevin before a lot of people in Hollywood did.”

Jeff Rose (as Isaac): “I have been waiting on the Lord to bring me a pint-sized man who can fill this out.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Kevin, you seem to be OK with the short jokes at this point in your career.”

Kevin Hart: “Yes.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Do you now request for them to be in films?”

Kevin Hart: “Those are funny, good moments so you can’t run away from those. You can’t have the sensitive skin where you just don’t want to hear it and ‘I’m not small.’ I am, it’s OK. I’m very confident, I actually don’t think you can get any more confident than me.”

“Night School” is in theaters this week. And yes, that was an actual classroom we did the interview in. A classroom in Chicago actually. And it got me thinking of how much I loved gym class and did not love calculus. At all.

