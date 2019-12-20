New Netflix film chronicles Pope Francis’ bumpy road to papacy

The road to becoming pope is a long and arduous journey, and not everyone wants to travel that road. Case in point: rabbis — or Pope Francis. The new Netflix movie “The Two Popes” shows us how he got the papal nod, even though it was the furthest thing from his mind.

María Ucedo (as Esther Ballestrine): “You have decided. You will propose marriage to her?”

Long before Pope Francis became head of the Catholic Church, he was just a guy looking for love.

Juan Minujín: “I didn’t know that he was almost about to get engaged when he was younger.”

But when God called, he had to answer.

Juan Minujín plays a young Pope Francis in Netflix’s “The Two Popes.” It’s the true story of the pope’s journey from cardinal to becoming the big P.

Jonathan Pryce (as Pope Francis): “Popes can’t resign.”

For Juan, this was a role of a lifetime because he’s from Argentina — just like the pope!

Juan Minujín: “It was very important for me, you know, to portray a very important character, living character here in Argentina. It was very challenging to me.”

CBS News anchor: “Confidential church documents were allegedly leaked to the press.”

The film shows the pope’s frustration with church scandals, the challenges he faced from Pope Benedict and the fact he didn’t really want the job to begin with.

Jonathan Pryce (as Pope Francis): “We are moving in directions I can no longer condone.”

Jonathan Pryce stars as the older Pope Francis. He says he jumped at the chance to play him.

Jonathan Pryce: “I’m not a Catholic, I’m not a believer. This pope was the first pope that I’ve ever taken any notice of, because he was speaking to me, and speaking to me politically, the things that I believed in, my faith.”

And co-starring with Anthony Hopkins didn’t hurt either.

Jonathan Pryce: “It was a no-brainer.”

This job forced Jonathan to do his homework.

Jonathan Pryce: “I knew everything I knew about him from the day he became pope, because he was on TV all the time, he was in newspapers all the time, so the present-day pope I knew about. I had to find out a little about his past. I needed to know things about how he became, on the balcony, a smiling man, whereas a lot of the priests who worked with him in Argentina knew him as the man who never smiled, so it was very interesting to go on his journey.”

“The Two Popes” is now streaming on Netflix.

