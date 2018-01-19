If you love medical shows, there’s a new one you have to watch, stat. “The Resident” pulls back the covers on some of the shocking things that can happen when someone goes under the knife.

Matt Czuchry: “This is a little bit grittier, it’s a little bit edgier, it’s a little bit more unapologetic and cynical. I guess, if I had to compare it to shows of the past, maybe a little bit of ‘ER,’ combined with a little bit of ‘House.'”

Emily VanCamp: “It represents something different. It’s not just a typical procedural medical drama. It’s really about taking down the system and exposing a very corrupt system.”

Manish Dayal: “It’s exposing a hospital for all of its politics and all of the things it’s doing wrong.”

And apparently there’s a lot going wrong.

Matt Czuchry: “There is a book called ‘Unaccountable’ that a lot of these stories are based off of, and with that, they’re talking about transparency in hospitals and how there is a lack of transparency in hospitals, and again, that’s one of the themes.”

Bruce Greenwood: “Everybody’s seen those images of forceps left inside an abdominal after someone has been closed up and that kind of thing, a wrong leg been taken off, all that. But something I didn’t know, for example, is these multiple surgeries that happen with some frequency where you can get two to three ORs being presided over one doctor, happening at the same time.”

Even if you’re not a hypochondriac, you might be after watching “The Resident.”

Emily VanCamp: “I am learning so much doing this show, I can’t even tell you. Every script I read I think, ‘I have every disease they are talking about in it,’ which is a problem, so I’m trying to manage that.”

Emily VanCamp (as Nicolette Nevin): “Watch and learn.”

