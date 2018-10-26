Mr. Chow on South Beach delivers unique noodle show

In the age of social media, everyone seems to love posting pictures of their food on Instagram. But not all meals are created equal. Some are simply more camera-friendly — and that’s exactly the case at one South Beach hotspot.

You’ve heard of dinner and a show. This is dinner that’s a show.

Brian Murati, general manager: “It’s like magic in the air. We are actors on stage, and we’re performing every night.”

Mr. Chow inside the W South Beach is putting on an appetizing performance you gotta see to believe.

Yeah, you show those noodles who’s boss!

What you’re seeing here is called “The Noodle Show.”

Brian Murati: “The Noodle Show starts basically at 9 o’ clock every night. We get the clients’ attention. He’s making the noodles behave slowly, and multiplying to many, many strands.”

In a matter of a few minutes, the chef manages to take a huge clump of dough and turn it into not just a few, but dozens of noodles — all on the spot, and all by hand.

Mariana Higuera, customer: “I can’t compare it to anything else. But it’s been amazing watching The Noodle Show. I’ve never seen it before, and the energy — they have a lot of energy!”

Carolina Guemes, customer: “How does he do it? How does he do it? I want to see it again, and again and again! So it was fantastic.”

It looks impressive, but how does it taste?

The noodles are served with minced meat, and there’s also a vegetarian option.

Andres Galvez, customer: “It’s an explosion of flavor. It’s really outrageous. I love it.”

Carolina Guemes: “It’s fantastic. The balance of flavor. Really, really good.”

Note to self — don’t try this at home. It obviously takes a lot of training and skill. But feel free to head to Mr. Chow and chow down.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mr. Chow (inside W South Beach)

2201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 695-1695

http://www.mrchow.com/restaurant-miami-menu-map

