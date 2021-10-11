SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special event in Southwest Miami-Dade paid tribute to the South Florida student who was found dead after she went missing in Orlando.

Revelers at Miami Carnival in Southwest Miami-Dade observed a moment of silence for Miya Marcano before the music started as a celebration of her life, Sunday.

Marcano went missing on Sept. 24 after she did not board a flight from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale to visit family.

The person of interest in the case, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, was found dead only days after she went missing.

Marcano was found a week later about 18 miles away from her apartment complex, the Arden Villas, where she lived and worked. She was 19 years old.

Miami Carnival is billed as the largest Caribbean American celebration in the southeastern United States. It is held every year over the Columbus Day weekend.

