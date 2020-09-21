Midtown Creamery dips into cereal, Oreos, Cinnabons for National Ice Cream Cone Day

Ice cream cones are all about the ice cream. There’s no love for the cone.

Now the cone is king and finally getting its just desserts.

Selena Gomez (singing): “Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream. You can double dip ’cause I know you like me.”

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK had the right idea, ice cream helps you beat the heat, but this Tuesday, it’s all about cool cones at Midtown Creamery in Miami.

Andrew Rodriguez: “If you come see us at Midtown Creamery for National Ice Cream Cone day, you’re gonna have a wonderful ice cream experience.”

The shop is known for their unique flavors and colorful creations, and their cones are anything but ordinary.

Andrew Rodriguez: “We do cereal-coated cones, marshmallow-coated cones. We also do bubble waffles, which are a great option.”

The Fruity Pebbles cone is a customer favorite. It’s coated in melted marshmallow then covered in tons of cereal. Midtown Creamery recommends pairing it with Lucky Bunny ice cream.

Andrew Rodriguez: “It’s a strawberry Nesquik and Lucky Charms ice cream.”

Craving something with more chocolate? Try the Oreo version of this cone.

Andrew Rodriguez: “The Oreo cone we’re gonna pair without cookie palooza ice cream, which is chocolate chip cookies, oreo cookies and chocolate fudge.”

The bubble waffle is a fun, customizable alternative to a traditional cone. Why settle for one color or topping when you can get them all?! Whipped cream, strawberries, gummies and lollies? Yes, please!

Andrew Rodriguez: “It’s just the idea of just trying to have a little more fun with everything we do and trying to get a little creative. You’d be surprised at just how much these cones can just make someone happy.”

Rounding out the cone-coctions is the Cinnabon cone. This one is wrapped in tons of cinnamon roll dough and baked to perfection. Don’t forget the icing!

Andrew Rodriguez: “My favorite with the Cinnabon cones is to pair it with our Nutella Oreo flavor and Biscoff. You’re gonna get a great crunch from the Oreos, as well as the taste of Nutella. You’re gonna get those Biscoff cookies and a little bit of saltiness from the caramel.”

Nicholas Lopez: “The ice cream was super sweet, super creamy. It went well with the ice cream cone, super crunchy as well. It was altogether great. I loved it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Midtown Creamery

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.