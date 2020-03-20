Miami’s Phuc Yea, Prime 112 doing take-out and delivery for first time

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Who says you can’t take it with you?

Because of coronavirus, you have to take it with you.

Good thing Deco found restaurants doing take-out and delivery for the very first time.

Miami’s Phuc Yea is saying heck yea to take out and delivery.

Ani Meinhold, Phuc Yea: “Normally, coming to Phuc Yea you are eating here. You are dining in. You are having a seat at the bar.”

They’re famous for their modern Vietnamese cuisine.

Now they’re doing something new: letting you get it to go!

Ani Meinhold, Phuc Yea: “People can get their stuff delivered to them through the classic delivery platforms, but really the best value is our website if you order through us directly we are giving you a 10 % discount and we will either bring it to you or you can pick it up.”

Not everything is available for take out and delivery, but Phuc Yea is serving staples like their summer rolls, papaya salad and p.y. noodles. Yum!

Georgina Ascencio, customer: “I was like, I need something to eat. I couldn’t get meat at the stores, so I was looking at what was right next to my house, and this the only thing, so I tried to take advantage, so here I am getting some of my favorite plates. This is a huge change. One that I like.”

At Prime 112 on South Beach the dining room is also empty.

Cheryl Barr, Prime 112: “On a typical day, Prime 112 is ton of people, lot of reservations booked, waits. Waits at the door, waits for tables.”

They’re known for their amazing steaks and awesome sides like the truffle mac and cheese and creamed corn.

What they aren’t known for, is grab and go.

Barr: “We basically pivoted and went from a full dining restaurant to complete delivery and take-out only operation. Managers are taking the orders and packing the food and our employees, like food runners and various positions are delivering the food.”

They are serving the full menu, so yes, you can even get their famous fried Oreos.

Barr: “When we were trying to make the decision of doing it or not, I reached out to a lot of our local clientele and they were all for it. We’ve had people order it every single night so far.”

For More Info:

www.phucyea.com

(305) 602-3710

7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

