Miami’s own Jencarlos Canela dishes on new Netflix show

Jencarlos Canela made a name for himself as a singer, but now his acting career is hitting a high note. Deco caught up with the Hialeah native at Vandalo in Wynwood and dished on his new Netflix show.

Jencarlos Canela’s singing career took off in 2009 with his debut album, “Búscame.”

Jencarlos Canela (as Xavier Castillo): “I have my mother’s jawline. I stand there at that angle, everyone’s gonna see.”

The Miami native also starred in the NBC show “Telenovela” with Eva Longoria,

Jencarlos Canela: “I was born and raised in Miami — Hialeah, to be exact. I’m very proud of that.”

Now Jencarlos is in a new Netflix show called “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” and it all started with a phone call.

Jencarlos Canela: “I get a call from Eva Longoria, and she’s like, ‘Hey, what’s up? It’s Eva Longoria,’ and I almost put the phone on mute and freaked out a little bit.”

Paulina Chávez (as Ashley Garcia): “Gil Victor!”

Jencarlos Canela (as Uncle Vic): “What are you doing here?”

Paulina Chávez (as Ashley Garcia): “Moving in, like we planned.”

The show’s about a 15-year-old kid who just happens to be a genius.

Jencarlos Canela: “The premise of the show is so original. You have a 15-year-old girl that has two Ph.D.s and wants to build robots for NASA.”

Canela plays Uncle Vic, who’s learning how to be a role model.

Jencarlos Canela (as Uncle Vic): “You try anything with her, I’ll tear your head off and kick it through the office.”

Conor Husting (as Tad): Got it, coach!”

Jencarlos Canela: “Uncle Vic is irresponsible. Life has hit him pretty hard. He offers her a space to be a kid instead of his genius, and she offers him a space to finally grow up and find some stability in his life.”

While acting is in his blood, Jencarlos is not giving up music.

Jencarlos Canela: “I do a show, and then I go on a tour. We have a single coming out February 28th called ‘Relax.'”

“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” debuts this Monday on Netflix. As for his next project, Eva Longoria will probably be calling soon.

Jencarlos Canela: “To be able to go through these family scenarios and experiences through the lens of a comedy is so unique, and I loved it. I loved everything about it.”

Paulina Chávez (as Ashley Garcia): “You’re making arroz con leche?”

Jencarlos Canela (as Uncle Vic): “Welcome to California.”

