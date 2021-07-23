MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As thousands of concertgoers arrive in South Florida to attend the 2021 Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, Miami Beach Police said parts of the city will see a stepped-up police presence, and advised drivers of road closures that have gone into effect this weekend.

Visitors and some residents said they can’t wait to attend the three-day event in Miami Gardens.

“We’re hoping to have a good time,” said one visitor.

Meanwhile, other residents are getting ready for the big crowds.

“It’s par for the course. I’ve been here for a while; obviously, we’re prepared for it,” said Eustace Choi, who works in South Beach.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Miami Beach Police started shutting down several roadways, including parts of Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive. The closures will remain in effect all three days of the festival.

Choi, who works in South Beach, said he’s already thinking ahead.

“We’ll take a more circuitous route, I guess,” he said.

The closures aim to help police utilize license plate readers.

Miami Beach Police officers will also be working 12 hour shifts, and other agencies will be helping out.

“We want to ensure those who are here for the event, those who are living here on Miami Beach and those that are visiting just for other reasons are safe and have a good time,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Back in 2019, Rolling Loud performers and entourages were tied to several violent scenes, including the shooting death of Chicago rapper AAB Hellabandz in Miami Beach.

This year, at least one scheduled performer is facing legal troubles. Rapper Fredo Bang was arrested in Miami Lakes on Wednesday due to an outstanding warrant involving the FBI. He will soon be extradited to Louisiana.

Bang went before a South Florida judge on Friday for felony probation violations.

“For some damage to property and use of dangerous weapons,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan.

Locals and visitors said they hope performers and festivalgoers alike enjoy the weekend but do so safely.

“Come in, behave yourself, and have a good time and curtail the nonsense,” said Choi.

“I think as long as everybody behaves and all that, we should be good,” said visitor Jamil Parker.

From 9:30 a.m. to the early morning hours the next day, the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways will only have one eastbound lane open.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.