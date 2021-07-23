MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rolling Loud Festival has opened its doors for the first time at Hard Rock Stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year’s event.

The three-day hip hop festival will feature headliners such as Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky and Post Malone at the stadium.

However, before the event began, workers had to repair a video wall that collapsed on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Cameras captured a long line of cars full of people waiting to enter the venue during the Friday afternoon rush.

The festival will run until Sunday night.

