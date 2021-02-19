Miami baker Chiantae Campbell dishes on sweet treats, Food Network debut

A Miami baker is having her cake and eating it, too, and her cakes are daring and delicious. Deco caught up with Chiantae Campbell and dished on her Food Network debut.

Chiantae Campbell: “I do custom cakes, wedding cakes, custom desserts and all types of fun treats.”

Now here’s a real treat. Chiantae Campbell of Chic Little Cakes in Aventura is getting her bake on for the Food Network show “Spring Baking Championship.”

Ali Khan, Food Network host: “In each episode, the bakers compete with two challenges, and at the end of each episode, a baker is eliminated until we get to the finale, where three bakers go into superbake mode.”

Chiantae Campbell: “I was incredibly excited to be on the show. Actually, when I got the call, I was at the cake supply store, and I literally screamed in the store.”

You’d scream, too, if you had a chance to win $25,000, but for Chiantae, it wasn’t just about the money.

Chiantae Campbell: “My time on the show was just filled with pure enjoyment, making desserts and different types of pastries and cakes. It was just a wonderful experience.”

Looks like the feeling was mutual. Host Ali Kahn couldn’t stop raving about her.

Ali Khan: “I was just shocked, when you realize how young she is, and how much talent she has. She’s pretty amazing.”

You can see “Spring Baking Championship” on the Food Network, Mondays at 9 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chic Little Cakes

chiclittlecakes.com

