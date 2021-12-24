It’s a growing gift-giving trend: giving something that has to be experienced.

This Christmas, consider giving someone the best time of their life instead of, say, a weed whacker.

Don’t get stuck searching for a last minute present. This year, give a gift that can be experienced.

John Copeland (Greater Miami Convention and Visitor Bureau): “We’ve seen a growth in people-giving experiences rather than gifts.”

You can give the enjoyment of the ballet, a play or the museum.

John Copeland: “People are able to get out to places, like the museum of graffiti, and have a one of a kind unique experience that they may never have had before.”

Alan Ket (Museum of Graffiti): “When you come to art institutions, you are gifted with the vibrancy of art and culture that you can’t get in a tchotchke that you get for the holidays.”

The experiences are made possible by the Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Month Program.

John Copeland: “We have such rich arts and culture and heritage communities, and this program is designed to bring out the best of all of those things.”

And it’s the gift that keeps giving because it’s great for your bank account too. Yay, more money to spend on you!

John Copeland: “These deals are designed with 25 percent off and buy one get one free, as well as free activities that can really make gift-giving an easy and fun way to share this holiday.”

You had me at free.

John Copeland: “We have so many amazing attractions and art and culture institutions. This is a great way for people to get out there and experience Miami.”

Thirty organizations are participating in the program.

For more information on the gift experience, click here.

