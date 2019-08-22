Mexican actor Pablo Lyle faces judge in self-defense hearing for road rage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pablo Lyle, a popular Mexican actor known for his performances in telenovelas such as “Una familia con suerte,” appeared in court at the Metro Justice building, Thursday.

He faced a judge in a self-defense hearing for a road rage incident that occurred back in March.

Lyle’s case gained national attention because of its connection to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

He’s been charged with manslaughter for punching 63-year-old Juan Hernandez in a road-rage altercation that was caught on camera on March 31.

The punch eventually killed Hernandez after he sustained a massive brain injury.

Lyle requested the judge to drop the manslaughter charges because his attorneys said he punched Hernandez in self-defense per the Stand Your Ground law since he was trying to protect his family, who was in the car at the time of the incident.

The judge will determine whether Lyle acted in self-defense under the Stand Your Ground law.

If Lyle’s actions fall under the law, he will walk out of the courtroom a free man. Otherwise, his case will go to trial where a jury will decide his fate.

