Mau y Ricky announced as 2020 Calle Ocho headliner

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mau y Ricky have been announced as the Kings of Carnaval Miami 2020.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana announced the brothers as the headliners for next year’s Calle Ocho festival in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The popular event showcases Miami’s culture, music, food and arts.

The Venezuelan duo is behind the popular songs “Ya No Tiene Novio” and “Desconocidos.”

Calle Ocho is set to take place on March 15, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.