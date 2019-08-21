Mark Wahlberg surprises 6-year-old brain cancer survivor at hospital

Mark Wahlberg and his brother Paul recently opened a new Wahlburgers location in Michigan, but that’s not the story here. After the opening, Marky Mark went to a local hospital, where he surprised a 6-year-old brain cancer survivor.

Hudson Brown battled brain cancer for over a year.

Thirty rounds of proton radiation. Nine cycles of chemotherapy.

When he was cleared, in the middle of all the celebration, this star from his favorite movies told him he wanted to meet him.

Mark Wahlberg (speaking to Hudson Brown): “I heard you’re so strong, and you’re my inspiration, right? Now, let’s see you make a muscle.”

Mark Wahlberg: “You know, he’s he’s my inspiration, you know, and I just asked him say a prayer for me. He’s been in my thoughts and my prayers with what he’s had to overcome, and just, you know, his outlook on life it’s a positive, strong young man.”

Mark Wahlberg (speaking to Hudson Brown): “I heard you like Transformers.”

In the spring ahead of his final proton therapy, Hudson arrived to the hospital with 24 Cameros leading the way.

He loves Bumblebee, so meeting Wahlberg and celebrating with Transformers and family meant the world to him.

Megan Brown, mother: “It was a very, very tough time for our whole family. It affects everyone, you know, mom, dad and the sisters, but all of his MRIs are completely clean. I mean, he’s considered in remission, and it’s just a normal happy, healthy kid now.”

Mark Wahlberg: “And it’s just amazing. I mean, I always find so much inspiration. These kids are so strong and so full of hope and so positive and optimistic that it’s really inspiring.”

