Marinated Chickpea Salad/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a recipe that’s great for a party, we’ve got just the thing! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Marinated Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2/3 cup chopped roasted peppers (multi-color)

2/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tbs. agave

4 cloves garlic, pressed

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Method of Preparation:

To make the dressing, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, honey, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

In a bowl, combine chickpeas, roasted peppers, feta and chopped basil.

Pour the dressing over the chickpeas and stir well to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. This recipe also keeps for five days in the fridge, so you can make it ahead of time!

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 8

