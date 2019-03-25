Lynn works up a sweat at ‘Fierce Heels’ dance class

Fabulous. Flawless. Fierce. That’s how we describe the one and only Lynn Martinez. The fierce part was really put to the test recently. I hit the dance floor in my high heels, and gave it everything I got.

René Rodriguez, coach: “You know, you give it all of this. All of this.”

Lynn Martinez: “See, the thing is, I think I dance well already.”

René Rodriguez: “Well, we’re gonna put that to the test!”

He’s right about that.

“Fierce Heels” class goes down Tuesday nights at Miami Movement Company in Coral Gables — and believe me, this isn’t your average high-heel dancing.

René Rodriguez: “You’re gonna be learning some of the hottest trends in choreography, like things that you might see in a music video.”

Lynn Martinez: “What do I need to remember when you teach me — God help me — what you’re going to teach me?”

René Rodriguez: “The idea is to come in with an open mind and be willing to learn. This is not a one-day thing.”

You hear that, people? It’s not a one-day thing, so keep in mind that I had only about an hour to work with.

René Rodriguez: “You’re gonna learn some hot choreography. You’re gonna learn how to stretch right. You’re gonna learn how to walk and strut your heels, and you’re gonna be way more ‘Miami’ when you leave this class.”

Here goes nothing.

Lynn Martinez: “OK, be nice to me.”

Melinda, coach: “Ha ha ha! Don’t worry.”

Lynn Martinez: “Easy, baby moves! One, two, three, four.”

My instructor, Melinda, was amazing, but the moves were a little more complicated than that.

After some warm-ups, it was time to really make some moves.

Melinda: “One, two, three, four, and go down. Take your time coming up. You’re gonna lean like a diva. Blow a kiss. This is the end, ladies.”

Yeah — the end of the walk-through!

Lynn Martinez: “I’m never gonna remember this!”

René Rodriguez: “Just take a deep breath and keep going with it. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being yourself and having a great time.”

You know what? I did have a great time!

I was definitely a step or two, or 20, behind.

But after a bunch of repetitions — again, all in an hour — I was, kind of, ready for the finale.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Movement Company

4703 SW 8th St.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-326-5735

https://miamimovementco.com/

