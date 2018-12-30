Low Carb Zucchini Ravioli/ Belkys

(WSVN) - After all the holiday sweets, it’s time for a healthy dish! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Low Carb Zucchini Ravioli
Ingredients:
1 large zucchini, to make 8 strips
2 tbs. chopped spinach
1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
pinch garlic
4 tbs. ricotta
1/3 cup marinara sauce
Parmesan cheese for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix together ricotta, Italian seasoning, chopped spinach and garlic.
- Slice zucchini into thin strips (a mandolin slicer is best). Using two strips, make a cross. Put a spoonful of the ricotta mixture in the middle of the cross, then fold the ends of each slice into the middle one at a time to make a little pocket for the ravioli. Place in a baking dish. When they’re all in, cover with marinara sauce and bake for about 40 minutes until done. Let cool and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
To Plate:
- Serve warm and enjoy!
Serves: 2
