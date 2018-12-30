Low Carb Zucchini Ravioli/ Belkys

(WSVN) - After all the holiday sweets, it’s time for a healthy dish! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Low Carb Zucchini Ravioli

Ingredients:

1 large zucchini, to make 8 strips

2 tbs. chopped spinach

1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning

pinch garlic

4 tbs. ricotta

1/3 cup marinara sauce

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together ricotta, Italian seasoning, chopped spinach and garlic.

Slice zucchini into thin strips (a mandolin slicer is best). Using two strips, make a cross. Put a spoonful of the ricotta mixture in the middle of the cross, then fold the ends of each slice into the middle one at a time to make a little pocket for the ravioli. Place in a baking dish. When they’re all in, cover with marinara sauce and bake for about 40 minutes until done. Let cool and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

To Plate:

Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 2

