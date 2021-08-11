At 14, I wasn’t good at anything. Oh honey, you’re not good at anything now. I’m kidding! Or am I? The point is we are shining the Deco spotlight on 14-year-old Tyler Watts, a local singer who is already good at being great.

Tyler Watts just dropped his new single “Pick Up the Phone,” and it’s pretty urgent.

Tyler Watts: “It’s basically about this girl, I’m trying to call her, and she’s not answering me, so I’m like ‘Yo, answer, pick up!'”

His first single and music video is creating a lot of buzz.

Tyler Watts: “Releasing my new single, it’s like I’ve accomplished something because I’ve been recording music for a while, but now, I actually released something, so I’m just excited.”

Tyler’s been singing for most of his 14 years. Whether showing off his pipes locally or singing with pros like Tamar Braxton and Anthony Hamilton.

Tyler Watts: “When it’s time for me to perform, I’m usually not nervous. I’m usually excited to get out there and do my thing.”

Tyler was like a seasoned pro when he was asked to join Phil Collins’ Little Dreamers Foundation.

Tyler Watts: “Being on stage with Phil Collins and Betty Wright is sort of a dream come true, because I felt since I was under their wings, I can be an influence to somebody else out there in the world.”

Speaking of influence, he’s leading the way for the other young people.

Tyler Watts: “It’s very important for young kids to follow their dreams because you never know what you can accomplish unless you go for it. If you have a dream, go for it. Hard work pays off, and dedication is everything.”

Tyler is aiming for the top, so it’s no wonder both he and his telephone are blowing up!

Tyler Watts: “I’m just inspired to go harder, push harder and to be the best artist I can be and keep perfecting my craft.”

“Pick Up the Phone” is available on Apple Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora and YouTube Music.

