Local nail artist Rose B. creates designs inspired by Mandarin Oriental exhibit

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for art lovers in SoFlo. There are tons of events happening all over town for Art Basel. Baselin’ is the thing this week, and it’s not all just about cool paintings and sculptures. Deco’s checking out artwork you can take with you wherever you go.

Nailed it! The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Brickell is clawing its way to the top with a fun take on Art Basel.

Shara Kirton, Mandarin Oriental, Miami: “This year we’re taking things to the next level for Art Basel, and we are incorporating nail art designs at the spa.”

We’re not just talking about any ole designs. The hotel is hosting the Bliss Exhibit in collaboration with actress Brooke Shields, Helena Christensen and the New York Academy of Art — and they’ve teamed up with local nail artist Rose B. to give the event a fresh coat of paint.

Shara Kirton: “Rose has created six different nail art designs inspired by the Bliss Exhibit.”

Rose Barron “There’s a lot of realism in there, so I just kind of pulled small piece of out, like things that popped to me, like the backgrounds or like an abstract design that I saw.”

Think of it as wearable art. One look was actually inspired by two different paintings: “Cake Heaven” and “Shift.”

Rose Barron: “They’re colorful. I mean, they remind me of the Miami sky. It’s always blue and filled with beautiful clouds. And, I don’t know, it just gives me that tropical feeling.”

For these designs, Rose uses Japanese gel polish. She starts with a blue base coat, then creates layers and depth using other colors.

Rose Barron. “To create the clouds, I used three different colors. I was able to blend them together and layer them together, and that’s what gives the clouds that kind of translucent but dreamy feel.”

Koriel Lewis, customer: “I absolutely love clouds, and it just represents how I feel: fun, bubbly, in the air.”

To make this mani pop even more, Rose added a colorful accent nail on each hand using dark blue, mint green and pink.

Nails this detailed usually take a really long time to do, but this artiste tells us her Basel beauties were intended to be done in under an hour.

Rose Barron: “Most of the designs that I’ve created, out of six, would take about 40 minutes.”

Everything gets sealed with a good top coat, so you know it’s gonna last.

Rose Barron: “These nails will last her four weeks, like guaranteed.”

Koriel Lewis: “I feel like I wanna show the world my nails now, because I absolutely love them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

New York Academy of Art Bliss Exhibit

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

500 Brickell Key Drive

Miami, FL 33131

305-913-8288

www.mandarinoriental.com/miami/brickell-key/luxury-hotel/miami-art-week

