Lime pays ‘juicers’ to charge their electric scooters

It’s 2 a.m. on a Saturday night. Do you know where your electric scooter is? Because we’ve got a hunch. Those scooters gotta get charged up every day somehow, and there’s actually this really unique, super cool program that pays people to do it.

Riding a Lime Electric Scooter is all the rage as the cool kids definitely still say these days, but your joy ride wouldn’t be possible without Lime “juicers.”

Uhriel Bedoya, Lime Electric Scooters: “People ask me all the time, ‘How do you charge the scooters?’ We can do that in-house, or we can use juicers. Juicers are people in the community that do the charging on our behalf.”

Making money by charging electric scooters is such a 21st century job.

Uhriel Bedoya: “People are looking for ways to make a living through traditional jobs, but also how to supplement their income, and that’s where we, at Lime, are coming in.”

We met up with two juicers on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, which is a scooter hotspot.

In the case of these two ladies, juicing has become a main source of income.

Sudean Harry, juicer: “It gives me the freedom to work whenever I want. It gives me the ability to make as much as I want.”

Britney McKay, juicer: “I spend most of my day doing what I wanna do, things that I wanna do and sleeping, you feel me?”

No doubt, so here’s how it works. Through the Lime app, the juicers locate scooters that could use a charge.

Sudean Harry: “You can actually reserve a scooter, go pick it up and move on to the next one.”

The girls fill their car trunk with scooters — a lot of them — and charge them at home.

Man these scooters are thirsty!

Now if you’re thinking it might look odd for someone to be loading so many scooters into their vehicle, you’re not alone.

Britney McKay: “People will come and be like, ‘Oh, you can’t take those! Where are you going with those?! You can’t steal them!’ And we explain we work for the company. It’s not what you think. We’re just gonna charge them and bring them back.”

Exactly. As a juicer, you’re not just making money, you’re providing a service.

Uhriel Bedoya: “It’s not just a company behind it, but it’s other people within the community that are making sure that that scooter is there available for their use.”

Applying to become a juicer is pretty simple.

If you’re interested, we’ve got info for you down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Become a Lime Juicer (scroll down to the “Battery” section to apply)

www.li.me/electric-scooter

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.