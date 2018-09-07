Lil Rel’s own show ‘Rel’ debuts Sunday

Your wife cheats on you with your barber and your dad has no time for sob stories. That’s what’s happening to comedian Lil Rel in his new show called “Rel.”

Rel and his TV dad, Sinbad, are giving us a sneak peek into this Fall’s first break out hit.

Comedian Lil Rel Howery teams up with Sinbad in the hit new show, “Rel.” And Rel says his start in stand-up was great training for it.

Lil Rel Howery: “I’ve always been comfortable talking about things that happened to me or how I grew up, or crazy events.”

If Rel looks familiar but you just can’t remember from where — here’s a hint:

Lil Rel Howery (as Rod Williams): “What I’m about to tell you gonna sound crazy.”

He starred in “Get Out” — spouting a conspiracy theory that makes conspiracy theorists shake their heads.

Lil Rel Howery (as Rod Williams): “I believe they’ve been abducting black people, brain washing ’em, making ’em work for ’em as sex slaves.”

Lil Rel’s not the only one bringing the laughs.

Comedian Sinbad co-stars as his no-nonsense dad!

Sinbad: “It’s that tough love, he loves his son, but we ain’t got time to cry.”

Sinbad (as dad): “All that money I spent on you for glasses as a child and you didn’t see this coming?”

Sinbad told Deco today he wasn’t looking to get back on TV, but his mad respect for Lil Rel was just too powerful.

Sinbad: “I didn’t know him well, I just been watching him, which is even better, I became a fan of his.”

And the feeling goes both ways.

Lil Rel Howery: “He always reminded me of my dad anyway. It’s kind of weird. It’s like a generation of guys that have the same cadences and the same delivery. I used to watch Sinbad specials and I’m like ‘He’s just a funnier version of my father'”

The show follows ‘Rel’ after a painful divorce.

Lil Rel Howery (as himself): “Who would’ve ever thought my wife would’ve slept with my barber.”

Lil Rel Howery: “And trying to get everything together and owning up to my bs too.”

Jessica Moore (as Brittany): “This looks like a place where they bag up heroin.”

And in a twist, his best friend on the show is just that – a friend – contrary to the usual “will they or won’t they” on TV.

Lil Rel Howery: “I wanted to show that dynamic of a male-female relationship without it turning into a romantic thing. You’ll never see that. We’re just going to be friends, and I think we don’t show that enough.”

Plus, the show includes characters and storylines he feels aren’t seen often on television.

Lil Rel Howery: “I got Jordan Jones playing my brother, I wanted to tell my real brother’s story in a way where like, he was somebody that, you know, he got locked up for a year, but he came back out and he just got his life together. And I don’t think we show progression to that.”

Lil Rel Howery (as himself): I know things look rough right now, but my future starts now.”

“Rel” debuts this Sunday at 8 p.m. on channel 7.

