Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ music video garners 5M views in 24 hours

(WSVN) - Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” music video was released and has already lassoed over five million views.

The five-minute long video was released on YouTube, Friday.

The song features Billy Ray Cyrus and includes multiple celebrity cameos.

The country trap song has proved to be one of the biggest songs in 2019 and has sat on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks.

